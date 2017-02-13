Man avoids serious injury from hot gas
Goldsboro Fire Chief John Gillis said the man filled the tanker during the recent cold weather, but the gas leaked when the weather turned warm this weekend. He said the black propane tank leaked around 3 p.m. at the corner of Evans Street and Aycock Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC