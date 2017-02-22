Local gadfly Tom Drew passes
Tom Drew, who spent decades vexing local politicians with lengthy, rambling philosophical question and comments, was found dead at his residence Saturday by Goldsboro police. Tuesday, Wayne County commissioners said that while they often disagreed with Drew that he still was an example of what being an American citizen is all about when it comes to the exercise of free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC