Interfaith Breakfast to be held Tuesday

In honor of Human Relations Month, the city of Goldsboro will once again join with the County of Wayne and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to host the Annual Interfaith Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Goldsboro Event Center located on 1501 S. Slocumb St. Tickets are available for $7.50 and may be picked up at the Community Relations Office at 214 N. Center Street or from one of the Community Affairs Commission members. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the Interfaith Breakfast.

