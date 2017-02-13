Interfaith Breakfast to be held Tuesday

Interfaith Breakfast to be held Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

In honor of Human Relations Month, the city of Goldsboro will once again join with the County of Wayne and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to host the Annual Interfaith Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Goldsboro Event Center located on 1501 S. Slocumb St. Tickets are available for $7.50 and may be picked up at the Community Relations Office at 214 N. Center Street or from one of the Community Affairs Commission members. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the Interfaith Breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan 15 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC