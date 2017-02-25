Human relations award banquet to honor students

The 43rd annual Human Relations Award Banquet will recognize the talent of students and honor individuals and organizations making a difference in the community Tuesday. The banquet will be held at the Goldsboro Event Center at 1501 S. Slocumb St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Goldsboro Community Relations office, in City Hall, 214 N. Center St., and at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.