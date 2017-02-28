Gray Family Farms earns Outstanding Producer award
Gray Family Farms of the New Hope community Monday night was presented the Wayne County Livestock Development Association's Outstanding Producer of the Year Award. Seated are Bud and Joanne Gray, and standing are their sons, Donald and Dwight.
