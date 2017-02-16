Five charged after vehicle chase Friday

The Goldsboro Police Department arrested five men on felony charges after a car and foot chase Feb. 10, according to a GPD press release. According to the release, C-shift officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle around 10:35 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Rite Aid at 806 E. Ash St. Upon arrival, the officers found the vehicle, a gray Hyundai, with five men inside it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.