Fire destroys vacant house

The Goldsboro Fire Department responds to a fire at a vacant house at 438 E. Elm St. just after 8 p.m. Monday.Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire. Goldsboro Fire Department responds to a working structure fire in a vacant house at 438 E. Elm St. just after 8 p.m. Monday.

