County to discuss hazard mitigation
Applications are still being accepted from Wayne County residents for assistance under the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management Hurricane Matthew Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Nearly 300 applications have been received thus far, and county planner Chip Crumpler will update Wayne County commissioners on the process when they meet Tuesday morning.
