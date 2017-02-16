Council commits to Goldsboro Police Department accreditation
The Goldsboro City Council committed Wednesday to pursue national accreditation standards through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The council backed its decision by deciding to hire a CALEA accreditation manager to oversee the program within the Goldsboro Police Department, at an estimated annual salary of $62,000.
