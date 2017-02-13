Council chooses center design

The Goldsboro City Council selected a design plan for a new Herman Park Recreation Center but not without cost concerns raised by Councilman Gene Aycock. The council voted during a recent meeting to have HH Architecture complete the design of a traditional-style, 62,440-square-foot building that includes a double gymnasium, along Ash Street, and a third gymnasium attached directly behind the main building.

