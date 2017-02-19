Commissioners, lawmakers meet
During their annual planning retreat in January, Wayne County commissioners worried that county taxpayers are picking up the tab for medical care for Cherry Hospital patients jailed for committing a crime at the hospital. County Manager George Wood said when somebody at Cherry attacks a member of the staff, the sheriff's office is called.
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
