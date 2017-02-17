City to pay on council's benefits
Councilman Gene Aycock shares ideas about the city's mission during the council's annual retreat at the Goldsboro Event Center. Members of the council will be able to piggyback on the city's health insurance coverage plan, which includes a city cost of $479 per month per council member.
