City to consider $5M federal grant to continue downtown improvements

1 hr ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Goldsboro City Council is set to consider a $5 million federal transportation grant agreement Monday that will jumpstart continued improvements to the downtown area. The U.S. Department of Transportation agreement outlines details and timelines, as well as the costs, of four projects that will be primarily funded through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, TIGER, grant.

Goldsboro, NC

