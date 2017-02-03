City asks residents for input on needs

City of Goldsboro administrative staff is gearing up for the city council's annual retreat by asking residents their views on the needs, problems and goals for the city. Residents can complete an online survey and provide input, through Feb. 8, on ideas that could become part of the city's strategic plan that will set the direction for the future and guide decisions made by the Goldsboro City Council.

