Chili cooks: How hot is your batch?

The N.C. Pickle Festival will again host a homestyle chili cookoff during its 31st annual event Saturday, April 29, in downtown Mount Olive. Presented by First South Bank and the Goldsboro News-Argus, the chili cookoff will be sanctioned by the International Chili Society.

