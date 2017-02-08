Child abuse charges added against man...

Child abuse charges added against man police say gave 8-year-old gun he used to shoot self

57 min ago

The Mount Olive Police Department says the young boy who accidentally shot himself in the ankle Feb. 2, told police officers his mother's boyfriend gave him the handgun. Jaron Mykel Langston, 27, of 1103 Maple St., was arrested on Saturday by the Goldsboro Police Department at Wayne Memorial Hospital after the 8-year-old accidentally shot himself.

