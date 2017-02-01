Carolina Games Summit returns to Goldsboro
Ernie Ruffin, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, rearranges his helmet as he participates in the 2013 Carolina Games Summit at Wayne Community College. Science fiction fanatics, video game enthusiasts and industry leaders will turn downtown Goldsboro into a video game haven this weekend during the return of the Carolina Games Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC