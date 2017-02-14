Car catches fire while driver pumps gas

Car catches fire while driver pumps gas

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Elbert Perry, 60, of Dudley, looks on as Goldsboro Fire Department personnel inspect his car after the vehicle caught fire at a local gas station Tuesday. A man's car caught on fire as he pumped gas at the Circle K at U.S. 117 and Arrington Bridge Road, Tuesday afternoon.

