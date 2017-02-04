Boutique supports African orphans

Boutique supports African orphans

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Lilian Danieli, left, and Crystal Flowers hold a hand beaded necklace made by the women of the Masai tribe. Flowers purchased the necklace today at the soft opening of Nashona, a store that Danieli founded, whose purpose is to sell global products while contributing to the Shalom orphanage in Karatu, Tanzania among other global charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan 15 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC