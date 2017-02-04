Boutique supports African orphans

Lilian Danieli, left, and Crystal Flowers hold a hand beaded necklace made by the women of the Masai tribe. Flowers purchased the necklace today at the soft opening of Nashona, a store that Danieli founded, whose purpose is to sell global products while contributing to the Shalom orphanage in Karatu, Tanzania among other global charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.