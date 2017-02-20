Barbara Price sets up scholarship to remember late daughter's legacy
As a tribute to that passion, and to keep alive Mrs. Weil's memory, her mother, Barbara Price, established the Suzanna Bel Hinson Weil Endowed Scholarship Fund for Fine Arts at the University of Mount Olive. In her studio, Diversity Dance in downtown Goldsboro, Mrs. Weil used dance to open dialogue with her students to help them understand what they saw, felt and thought.
