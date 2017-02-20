Barbara Price sets up scholarship to ...

Barbara Price sets up scholarship to remember late daughter's legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

As a tribute to that passion, and to keep alive Mrs. Weil's memory, her mother, Barbara Price, established the Suzanna Bel Hinson Weil Endowed Scholarship Fund for Fine Arts at the University of Mount Olive. In her studio, Diversity Dance in downtown Goldsboro, Mrs. Weil used dance to open dialogue with her students to help them understand what they saw, felt and thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan '17 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC