Alleged marijuana candy maker arrested
The Goldsboro Police Department arrested the man accused by Pikeville police of creating THC-infused candies made to look like Sour Patch Kids. Brandon Jackson Duren, 22, of 508 W. New Hope Road, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Wayne County Magistrate's Office, said Goldsboro police Maj.
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
