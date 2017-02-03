Al Roberson Launches Record Label And Management Company, 4th District LLC.

Against all odds, seasoned entrepreneur, Al Roberson, sets up 4th District LLC., a record label and management company. Seasoned entrepreneur and business executive, Al Roberson recently announced the launch of his record label and management company, 4th District LLC. With such companies like " A. Roberson Trucking Shipping and Freight" and "The Southern Assassins", a drag racing team under his management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mi2n.