A man of firsts -- remembering Goldsboro's first black police officer

Amaziah Howell Jr. will not only be remembered as the first black police officer in Goldsboro, but as a good man, his son, Amaziah Howell III said. His father passed away last September at the age of 94. Editor's note: Black History Month is a time to reflect on the contributions, sacrifices and strides made by African Americans, not just in our country, but in our own communities as well.

