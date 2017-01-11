YMCA offers diabetes class

YMCA offers diabetes class

The Goldsboro Family YMCA is offering the YMCA's Diabetes Prevention Program later this month to help adults make lifestyle changes that will improve their overall health and reduce chances of developing Type 2 diabetes. Offered in a small group environment for adults at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, officials at the Y said it has proven effective -- reducing the number of new cases of diabetes in the county by 58 percent overall, and by 71 percent in adults over 60 It features 25 sessions over the course of the year.

