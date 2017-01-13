Wreck involving school bus sends three to hospital
A school bus with eight students from Southern Wayne High School collided with a passenger car around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Genoa Road and Robin Lake Drive as the bus was turning into the Robin Lake Estates neighborhood Friday morning. The driver and passenger in the car and the bus driver were taken to the hospital.
