WCC to offer interactive talk on MLK'...

WCC to offer interactive talk on MLK's 'I Have a Dream'

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Wayne Community College is taking a different approach to Martin Luther King Day this year -- through an interactive discussion of how we as a country can move toward accomplishing the "dream of the dreamer." Dr. King's prolific "I Have a Dream" speech still resonates nearly 50 years after his passing, prompting the college's Cultural Diversity/Global Education Task Force to use it as the centerpiece of Thursday's program, planned for 11 a.m. in Moffatt Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sun boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC