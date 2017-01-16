WCC to offer interactive talk on MLK's 'I Have a Dream'

Wayne Community College is taking a different approach to Martin Luther King Day this year -- through an interactive discussion of how we as a country can move toward accomplishing the "dream of the dreamer." Dr. King's prolific "I Have a Dream" speech still resonates nearly 50 years after his passing, prompting the college's Cultural Diversity/Global Education Task Force to use it as the centerpiece of Thursday's program, planned for 11 a.m. in Moffatt Auditorium.

