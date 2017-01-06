Wayne County could see 2 to 4 inches of snow
Department of Transportation employee Carrie Pigford checks a hose carrying brine to a tanker Thursday morning at the DOT maintenance yard on U.S. 70 West. Portions of Wayne County could be covered by 2 to 4 inches of snow tonight into Saturday while areas south could see more rain gradually mixing with sleet and snow and possibly freezing rain.
