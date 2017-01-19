Vehicle break-ins continue on city's ...

Vehicle break-ins continue on city's west side

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Police are investigating more than 40 vehicle break-ins, all of which took place in less than a week, and all within a mile radius of each other. Thirteen vehicles were reportedly broken into Thursday morning is in the same area ---- on the west side of city ---- where nearly 30 car break-ins happened last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

