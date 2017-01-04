U.S. 117 included in draft road plan

U.S. 117 included in draft road plan

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

U.S. 117 from Lee's Country Club Road to Old Smith Chapel Road would be upgraded to freeway standards under the state's next draft 10-year transportation plan. The plan also calls for upgrading U.S. 70 at Goldsboro to freeway standards from the west end of the U.S. 70 Goldsboro Bypass to the Wayne-Johnston county line by eliminating at-grade intersections and driveway connections, which will improve traffic flow and safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hatchimal Dec 15 snow 1
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sep '16 Skip 127
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC