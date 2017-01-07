Twins share 90 years of service
Allen Jones, right, and Albert Jones laugh with friends and former co-workers during a retirement party thrown in their honor at the Wayne Center Tuesday afternoon. The twin brothers have retired after serving the county as EMS workers for well over 40 years.
