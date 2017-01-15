Scholarship recipient named

Patience A. Hill of Goldsboro was selected to receive a Duke Energy Foundation Scholarship in the amount of $3,500 for the 2016-2017 academic year. Duke Energy scholarships are awarded to students studying math or science.

