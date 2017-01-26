Retired VGCC faculty member gets governor's Cardinal Award

Longtime educator Jacquelin Heath of Vance-Granville Community College, who retired Dec. 31, capped her career with the prestigious Cardinal Award from then-N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory. The Cardinal Award recognizes people who have done at least 30 years of "exemplary public service" to North Carolina, according to VGCC spokesman Andrew Beal.

