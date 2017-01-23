Police: Surveillance of local busines...

Police: Surveillance of local businesses leads to drug arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

A local teen is facing drug charges after allegedly being seen selling marijuana to someone in front of a local business Friday, according to a press release. Darius Jermaine White, of 315 Randall Lane Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan 15 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,640 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC