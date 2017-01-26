Police seek help in identifying women suspected of ID theft

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of opening lines of credit in another person's name at stores and purchasing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said the women have hit stores across eastern North Carolina, including stores in Goldsboro and Greenville.

