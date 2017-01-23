Pikeville man is charged in larceny
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office charged a man Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Goldsboro residence that same day. Michael Christopher Fields, 31, of 109 Clifton Ridge Drive, Pikeville, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, two counts larceny of a firearm and two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
|Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC