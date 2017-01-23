Pikeville man is charged in larceny

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office charged a man Sunday for allegedly breaking into a Goldsboro residence that same day. Michael Christopher Fields, 31, of 109 Clifton Ridge Drive, Pikeville, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, two counts larceny of a firearm and two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

