North Carolina Hurricane Survivors: Housing Resources Are Available

Survivors of Hurricane Matthew's October 4-24, 2016, flooding who are in need of somewhere to live on a long-term basis should be finalizing their plans to find permanent housing. Are you confused about the next step in the recovery process, like finding appropriate accommodation or understanding what documents you may need to have on hand? Do you know someone who is looking for a permanent place to live? There are resources available.

