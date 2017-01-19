North Carolina Hurricane Survivors: H...

North Carolina Hurricane Survivors: Housing Resources Are Available

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

Survivors of Hurricane Matthew's October 4-24, 2016, flooding who are in need of somewhere to live on a long-term basis should be finalizing their plans to find permanent housing. Are you confused about the next step in the recovery process, like finding appropriate accommodation or understanding what documents you may need to have on hand? Do you know someone who is looking for a permanent place to live? There are resources available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan 15 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC