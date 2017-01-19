No early leads in shooting death

Police have no early leads in the homicide of 26-year-old Tyreek Dominick Moody, who was shot and killed in the 400 block of South Hollowell Street early Wednesday morning. Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of seven shots being fired behind 422 S. Hollowell St. According to an incident report, police responded around 1:30 a.m. and were on the scene in less than one minute and immediately began conducting a foot patrol of the area.

