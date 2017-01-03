Newton Grove gives nod to section of ...

Newton Grove gives nod to section of Mountains-to-Sea Trail; others to follow

Mayor Gerald Darden and town commissioners are showing support for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail route and the addition of the Coastal Crescent track - to give hikers another option to travel through North Carolina. Bill Scott of First Citizens Bank & Trust presented a resolution and update on the progress during a Monday meeting.

