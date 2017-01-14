Man robbed in parking lot of AutoZone

Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the parking lot of AutoZone at 137 N.C. 111 South Thursday night. According to an incident report, someone assaulted Sandro Chay, 34, of Seven Springs, while he was at the store and took his iPhone 6 Plus, $500 in cash, his I.D. and wallet.

