Man is stabbed during Thursday robbery
When Goldsboro police responded to the call shortly before 9 p.m. they found George Hart Lawrence III, 58, of Goldsboro, lying near a tree behind a business at 1508 E. Ash St. Lawrence told police that an unknown man had slammed his head against the tree and then stabbed him in the stomach.
