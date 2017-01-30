Man dies in wreck

Man dies in wreck

A man died in a car crash at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 70 Bypass after another driver traveling the same direction rear-ended him, according to the state Highway Patrol. Thomas Akers, 58, of Goldsboro, died after 24-year-old Jordan Perry of Princeton crashed into the back of Akers' 2015 Ford passenger car near mile marker 362 on the eastbound side of the U.S. 70 Bypass, said First Sgt.

