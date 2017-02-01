Man charged with theft from Dudley ch...

Man charged with theft from Dudley church

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Mount Olive Tribune, Mount Olive, NC

By William Holloman From reports The theft of a guitar from a Dudley area church has resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old Goldsboro youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mount Olive Tribune, Mount Olive, NC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan 29 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan 15 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC