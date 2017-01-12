Man charged in Seymour Johnson AFB ai...

Man charged in Seymour Johnson AFB airman's murder

Bobby Mandrell Williams, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Ryan Apollo Morgan in a downtown Goldsboro street. Morgan was an active-duty airman stationed at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

