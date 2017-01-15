Man charged in airman's death

The Goldsboro Police Department charged a man Friday night in connection to the July 31, 2016, murder of U.S. Air Force airman Ryan Apollo Morgan, who was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base when he was killed. Bobby Mandrell Williams, 36, of Walstonburg, is charged with an open count of murder for his role in the shooting death of 32-year-old Morgan, and is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending his first appearance in Wayne County District Court on Jan. 17. Williams was already incarcerated in Greene County on unrelated charges when he was served with today's arrest warrant, according to a press release.

