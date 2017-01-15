Man charged in airman's death

Man charged in airman's death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Goldsboro Police Department charged a man Friday night in connection to the July 31, 2016, murder of U.S. Air Force airman Ryan Apollo Morgan, who was stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base when he was killed. Bobby Mandrell Williams, 36, of Walstonburg, is charged with an open count of murder for his role in the shooting death of 32-year-old Morgan, and is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending his first appearance in Wayne County District Court on Jan. 17. Williams was already incarcerated in Greene County on unrelated charges when he was served with today's arrest warrant, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sun boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC