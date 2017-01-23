Man accidentally shoots, kills wife mistaken for burglar
The woman returned home from work early, and her husband thought she was trying to break into the house, authorities say. GOLDSBORO, NC A man accidentally shot and killed his wife Friday when she returned home from work early and he assumed she was a burglar.
