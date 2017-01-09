Lee-Jackson banquet Jan. 21 in Kinston

Lee-Jackson banquet Jan. 21 in Kinston

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The annual Lee & Jackson Banquet to celebrate the birthdays of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at King's Restaurant on U.S. 70 bypass in Kinston. It is being sponsored by the Goldsboro Rifles re-enactment group and the Dr. B.T. Person and the Smithfield Light Infantry camps of the Sons of Confederate veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hatchimal Dec 15 snow 1
Loud sound Dec 11 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Sep '16 Skip 127
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
Why Preachers Push Cruz NOT Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC