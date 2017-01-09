Lee-Jackson banquet Jan. 21 in Kinston

The annual Lee & Jackson Banquet to celebrate the birthdays of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Jonathan "Stonewall" Jackson, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at King's Restaurant on U.S. 70 bypass in Kinston. It is being sponsored by the Goldsboro Rifles re-enactment group and the Dr. B.T. Person and the Smithfield Light Infantry camps of the Sons of Confederate veterans.

