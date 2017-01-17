La Grange hosts annual Martin Luther King parade
Convertibles, muscle cars, motorcycles, horses, fire trucks, marching bands, floats and more all made their way through downtown La Grange on Monday during the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Created by the La Grange NAACP, this year's parade drew crowds not just from La Grange, but from Kinston, Snow Hill and Goldsboro.
