Group supporting local youth celebrates 55 years
The Goldsboro Chapter Continental Societies recently celebrated 55 years of service to children and youth in Goldsboro and surrounding counties at a luncheon at the Holy Ghost Drawing Center-Community Crisis Center. From left are Jacalyn Rhodes-Wilmington, N.C. chapter; Vernetta Corbett, president of the Wilmington chapter; Jean Roach, mid-Atlantic regional director, Continental Societies, Inc.; Vernal Best, Goldsboro chapter ad local Hall of Fame inductee; Betty Rhodes, Wilmington chapter; Comatha B. Johnson, Goldsboro chapter anniversary chairperson; and Angelia Rhodes, Wilmington, N.C., chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan 29
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan 15
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC