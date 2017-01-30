Group supporting local youth celebrat...

Group supporting local youth celebrates 55 years

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Goldsboro Chapter Continental Societies recently celebrated 55 years of service to children and youth in Goldsboro and surrounding counties at a luncheon at the Holy Ghost Drawing Center-Community Crisis Center. From left are Jacalyn Rhodes-Wilmington, N.C. chapter; Vernetta Corbett, president of the Wilmington chapter; Jean Roach, mid-Atlantic regional director, Continental Societies, Inc.; Vernal Best, Goldsboro chapter ad local Hall of Fame inductee; Betty Rhodes, Wilmington chapter; Comatha B. Johnson, Goldsboro chapter anniversary chairperson; and Angelia Rhodes, Wilmington, N.C., chapter.

