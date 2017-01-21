Goldsboro Police Department adds Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle to its fleet
Police Chief Mike West says the department's newly-acquired Mine Resistant Ambush Protected military vehicle will be used mostly for high-water rescue operations, but will also be loaned out to SWAT and can be used for surveillance in high crime areas. Goldsboro Police Department's Capt.
