Gas station robbed at gunpoint Saturday

A man held a Circle K employee at gunpoint as she opened the store Saturday morning and robbed the gas station of an unknown amount of money, according to a Goldsboro police report. The report said a man approached 44-year-old Donna Michelle Lee as she went to open the Circle K at 600 N. Spence Ave. He held her at gunpoint, forced her inside the store and demanded she opened the safe.

